Oheneyere Celebrates A Year of Marriage

Television presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao, celebrated a year of marriage over the weekend.

They spent their time in Aburi cruising on a private boat named Ace Divine.

“A year ago today, it was all traditional and crazy. Today it's nice and cool just the two of Us. We give God the Glory for seeing us through this wonderful ONE YEAR journey. May you receive your blessing too. Much love”, reads a message by the host of The StandPoint on photo sharing App, Instagram.

– Live FM.

