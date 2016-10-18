Ghanaian hiplife artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel in showbiz, has waded into the recent Kalyppo selfie challenge by members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The musician has declared her support for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7 polls, and she is always at his defence.

Mzbel posted on her official Facebook wall that President John Dramani Mahama is conscious of his health and, therefore, drinks only water and not “sugar solution mixed with Christmas colours”.

“He cares about his health cos he cares about us, so he only drinks H2O and not sugar solution mixed with some bronya colors lol #WaterisLife.

According to her, water is life and, therefore, those calling him to a Kalyppo drinking challenge maybe wasting their time.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, a couple of weeks ago, was spotted in a picture drinking the natural fruit juice brand mostly enjoyed by kids.

According to the photo that went viral on various media platform, the NPP nominee for the December polls was seen in a vehicle in white attire enjoying his Kalyppo.

His supporters, subsequently NPP supporters, started a challenge, posing with the drink and taking selfies.

-ultimatefmonline.com

