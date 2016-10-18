Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 18 October 2016 12:41 CET

Mahama Drinks Only Water – Mzbel

By Daily Guide

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel in showbiz, has waded into the recent Kalyppo selfie challenge by members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The musician has declared her support for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December 7 polls, and she is always at his defence.

Mzbel posted on her official Facebook wall that President John Dramani Mahama is conscious of his health and, therefore, drinks only water and not “sugar solution mixed with Christmas colours”.

“He cares about his health cos he cares about us, so he only drinks H2O and not sugar solution mixed with some bronya colors lol #WaterisLife.

According to her, water is life and, therefore, those calling him to a Kalyppo drinking challenge maybe wasting their time.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, a couple of weeks ago, was spotted in a picture drinking the natural fruit juice brand mostly enjoyed by kids.

According to the photo that went viral on various media platform, the NPP nominee for the December polls was seen in a vehicle in white attire enjoying his Kalyppo.

His supporters, subsequently NPP supporters, started a challenge, posing with the drink and taking selfies.

-ultimatefmonline.com

General News

one of the ways to success is by trying
By: Emmanuel Mmadubueze
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img