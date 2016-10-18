Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
18 October 2016

Shatta Wale Wins Best Dancehall Act

By Daily Guide
Shatta Wale 
Shatta Wale 

Shatta Wale won Best DanceHall Act Award at the 2016 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) held over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, United States of America.

The 'African Dancehall King' beat competition from Stonebwoy, Samini, Burna Boy, Buffola Soldier, Timaya and Patoranking to win the award.

The award scheme, organisers say “is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres, including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.”

It was hosted by Nigerian comedian Basket Mouth and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey.

True leaders strive to overcome crises and they become creative in difficulties.
By: Love
