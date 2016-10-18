Shatta Wale Wins Best Dancehall Act

Shatta Wale won Best DanceHall Act Award at the 2016 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) held over the weekend in Dallas, Texas, United States of America.

The 'African Dancehall King' beat competition from Stonebwoy, Samini, Burna Boy, Buffola Soldier, Timaya and Patoranking to win the award.

The award scheme, organisers say “is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres, including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.”

It was hosted by Nigerian comedian Basket Mouth and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey.