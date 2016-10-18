Andy Dosty Sheds Tears While Performing On Stage

The multimedia group’s famed broadcaster, Andy Dosty, couldn’t help but to get emotional and teary-eyed during the fourth edition of the ‘Hope 4 Life Tour’ which was held last Saturday at the St. John’s Grammar Senior High School in Achimota.

Andy who was billed to perform one of his motivational tracks with the school choir, was handed a surprise by the students when they sang the chorus along with him so loudly and flawlessly. Overwhelmed by the show of love from the students, he shed tears and expressed his emotions on the challenges he had before this song could be released.

The event also featured the award-winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang (Pusher) and the UK-based talk show host and motivational speaker Nana Churcher, as the main speakers. They were supported by music artistes Andy Dosty, Nero X and spoken word artiste Rhyme Sonny.

Mr. Cyrus de Graft-Johnson, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Accra Brewery Ltd – a partner of Hope 4 Life Tour – educated the students on the dangers of under-age drinking.

The project, powered by BEKOFI, is a World-Bank sponsored youth mentorship initiative aimed at motivating, grooming, and providing networking avenues for young people by connecting them with their role models and successful personalities in society.

Watch Andy Dosty’s emotional moment here:

https://youtu.be/84DxP_wgJUA