Sir Prince Releases "Ohemaa"

Following his accomplishments on the Ghanaian music scene,Sir Prince has won the hearts of many music enthusiasts with his current single “Ohemaa”.

Under the production of SpiritMusic”Ohemaa” is an everyday low tempo highlife song, which has elements pinpointing loyalty and faithfulness in relationships. It’s a clean song and therefore cuts across all borders.

In an exclusive interview with Dr Who ,host of ‘Hot and Classic Showbiz Review’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9 Fm,Sir Prince said he is expecting to win awards with his hit song “Ohemaa” which literally means ‘Queen’ at the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him,the demand for the song released some few days ago has giving him the confidence of achieving delectable laurels with it.

He further stated that,he is a multi talented musicians who strides in all genres:

“My coming album has 10 tracks.I’m a multi talented musician so the album contains all music genres, that is: highlife ,raggae and even gospel and i also engineered the song “,Sir Prince said.

Sir Prince who is noted for not showing his full face urged his fans to expect an exhilarating “Ohemaa” video that would simply break into the international music video charts.

Hails from the Ashanti Region ,Sir Prince started his music journey from 1997 with his style often compared to legendary highlife musician Dada K