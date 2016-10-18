Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 18 October 2016 12:15 CET

Lil Win's New Song Confirms NPP Endorsement?

By SeanCitygh.com

A new song by Nkansah Lilwin circulating online seems to be the confirmation of his alleged relation with the New Patriotic Party. Tagged as *'Okukurodurufuo'*(A brave person), the song seems to confirm his alleged endorsement to the opposition New Patriotic Party,(NPP) ahead of the December 7th elections this year.

The 'I don't think far' originator has been in the news to be allegedly lacing his boots to endorse the NPP ahead of the general elections on December 7th this year.

Seancitygh.com's source from an insider tells us that Lilwin has kept the release of the track, 'Okukurodufuo' to his chest just to release it alongside with his alleged endorsement to the party becomes official.

Should this endorsement come in, Lilwin will join the likes of Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Lucky Mensah, Andy Dosty, Socrates Sarfo, Praye, Ruff N Smooth, just to mention a few who have already declared publicly their support for the NPP.

The 'Okukurodufuo' single produced by Apya, features stars like Top Kay, Ohemaa, Dadao.

General News

Being Born again doesn't change your ways of Life! But if you are Born again your ways of Life will change!
By: Eric Agyemang Italy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img