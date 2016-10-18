Lil Win's New Song Confirms NPP Endorsement?

A new song by Nkansah Lilwin circulating online seems to be the confirmation of his alleged relation with the New Patriotic Party. Tagged as *'Okukurodurufuo'*(A brave person), the song seems to confirm his alleged endorsement to the opposition New Patriotic Party,(NPP) ahead of the December 7th elections this year.

The 'I don't think far' originator has been in the news to be allegedly lacing his boots to endorse the NPP ahead of the general elections on December 7th this year.

Seancitygh.com's source from an insider tells us that Lilwin has kept the release of the track, 'Okukurodufuo' to his chest just to release it alongside with his alleged endorsement to the party becomes official.

Should this endorsement come in, Lilwin will join the likes of Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Lucky Mensah, Andy Dosty, Socrates Sarfo, Praye, Ruff N Smooth, just to mention a few who have already declared publicly their support for the NPP.

The 'Okukurodufuo' single produced by Apya, features stars like Top Kay, Ohemaa, Dadao.