Shatta Wale and Samini end beef

It seems like the war between the leader of the High Grade Family, Samini, and the leader of the Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale, has come to an end.

Samini wished Shatta Wale a happy birthday on Monday, October 17, 2016.

“HappyBday #Opanaray. Enjoy your self @shattawalegh.If #kotoko no dey #hearts no dey chale lol. #hgf seh love onu! #peacetimes #akye”

To this, Shatta Wale replied, [email protected] _dagaati Thnx bro … remember we did this together ..no matter what i got your back 4 Lyf ..HGF x SM .. Da best of the best.”

Shatta later tweeted that he had followed Samini and that he had got a follow back.

“Today i followed @samini_dagaati becuz i feel its a happy day for me … its oneness one Ghana ..#supportghmusic”

“Thnx to @samini_dagaati for the ff back …Ghana Remember i said @samini_dagaati and @shattawalegh built this .. HGF x SM”

The battle between the two is one that has been going on for a long time.

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale released some songs which has some abusive against Samini.

When Samini didn't reply him, Shatta said that he [Samini] wasn't making the beef interesting and that “I won't mind you again.”

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana