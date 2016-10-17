Shatta Wale ends beef with Samini on his birthday

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale during the marking of his birthday, has made up the differences between him and fierce rival, Samini.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., who turned 32 on October 17 quickly retweeted Samini’s birthday message to him triggering a chain reaction of reconciliation tweets between them.

Samini kicked off with “HappyBday #Opanaray. Enjoy your self @shattawalegh.If #kotoko no dey #hearts no dey chale lol. #hgf seh love onu! #peacetimes #akye”.

Shortly after that, Shatta Wale followed it on Twitter and declared that, “Today i followed @samini_dagaati becuz i feel its a happy day for me ... its oneness one Ghana ..#supportghmusic”

It did not end there. Samini also followed Shatta Wale back. “Just followed back bro ....#peacetimes #HGF#SM for #1” Samini tweeted.

“Thnx to @samini_dagaati for the ff back ...Ghana Remember i said @samini_dagaati and @shattawalegh built this .. HGF x SM,” the ‘Kakai’ hit singer added.

Another artiste who shocked many when he openly wished Shatta Wale a happy birthday is Criss Waddle. The two artistes, who were the best of friends, has a spat recently over a song, ‘Bie Gya’.

Criss Waddle early this year accused Shatta Wale stealing the song prompting the two artistes to have a go at each other through diss songs.

He wrote on Facebook on Sunday that, “I’m sure if i died today even the people that hate me most would wish me a ‘rest in peace’ pure african mentality. Now let’s celebrate life… Happy Birthday to Shatta Wale. #AMGBusiness.”

Meanwhile Shatta Wale says he is expecting a Land Cruiser and an envelope from President John Mahama and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He tweeted that, “Nana akuffo addo and president Mahama please tomorrow is my birthday so am waiting for my land cruiser and Envelope..pleasseee”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )