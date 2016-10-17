Check Out Sista Afia's 'YiWani' Video Feat. Kofi Kinaata

The very sensational singer, Sista Afia teams up with Highgrade Family’s very own Kofi Kinaata to bring us this new masterpiece, Yiwani. It has very inspiring and soul lifting lyrics which gives music lovers a million reasons to keep moving on in life and not to give up no matter the situation.

Sista Afia was struck by the unique words of the song when she sat to think through the realities of today’s life taking into account the current generation, where many people witness disappointments on daily basis.

Just when one feels like giving up and being fed up, ‘YiWani’ is there to breathe some new spirit of possibilities in any endeavour for people to carry on and move on to the next stage of life.

Sista Afia, is a UK-based Ghanaian Hilife songstress.

‘YiWani’, earlier received a lot of endorsements since the track has already been embraced by many radio stations, online music promoters among other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.