Obiba Sly Collins celebrates birthday …intensifies peace campaign, releases new song

For a long time to come, one of Ghana’s most consistent highlife musicians, Obiba Sly Collins, will remember last week, because he had three reasons to celebrate three different events.

Reason one, for which he was celebrating, was the fact that he had added one more year to his life on earth, which, he said, he was grateful to God for blessing him in coming this far in life.

Having reached mid-age and spent 36 years as an active musician, backing other musicians, both on stage and studio recording sessions, including releasing a couple of his own, makes him believe he has every reason to praise God.

According to him, one way of marking this unique event is to release his eighth single, Boko Boko, from the upcoming ‘Reality’ CD album, expected to be released in November this year.

A strictly highlife rendition, dealing with the age old question and complexities of love, Sly, once again, employed the dual language option to drive his message to lovers who might be having problems with their relationships.

Featuring the ever-fresh voice of Agbeshie, who rapped in Ewe, one could hear Sly the singer imploring his lover to see reason with him, as whatever situation that may have arisen leading to the unfortunate situation, can still be sorted out, because Boko Boko is what is needed to make the love work. “Love should be love, and it cannot go hand in hand with fights and quarrels,” he sang.

Agbeshie, who is establishing quite a reputation as the best Ewe rapper around, then comes in with a string of proverbs in the language one in which, he said, ‘though there are many ripe fruits, he chose you, because you are the epitome of beauty.’

He also mixed the rap with some English, which makes the music accessible to anyone with a basic understanding of Twi and Ewe, coupled with English, to comprehend.

Sly’s third ground for being elated comes from the Peace + Campaign, which he launched a couple of months back, and which is going on well, as the Calabash is being endorsed by chiefs, religious leaders and the corporate world, the latest organisation being the Managing Director and staff of Graphic Communications Group.