General News | 17 October 2016 18:41 CET

Toni Braxton Back In Hospital

By Daily Guide

Cleveland, OH – Prayers and positivity are due for Toni Braxton as she was hospitalized Saturday (October 15) in Cleveland for complications stemming from Lupus.

The Grammy-winning songstress ' evening concert on Saturday was postponed. The “minor setback,” as her Twitter account called it, isn't expected to affect the rest of her tour.

“Toni Braxton was hospitalized this afternoon in Cleveland due to complications with her Lupus,” Braxton's Twitter read. “Unfortunately her show tonight in Cleveland will need to be postponed.”

— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 15, 2016

Toni was just in the hospital earlier this month  but things began to look better for the R&B hitmaker during her Kansas City show on Friday (October 14) night where Birdman made a surprise appearance. Her condition worsened the next day.

HipHopDX's thoughts and prayers are with Toni Braxton for a speedy recovery.

-hiphopdx

Life is full of questions, some are trivial, some are more serious and some are tremendously important.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

