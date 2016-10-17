Toni Braxton Back In Hospital

Cleveland, OH – Prayers and positivity are due for Toni Braxton as she was hospitalized Saturday (October 15) in Cleveland for complications stemming from Lupus.

The Grammy-winning songstress ' evening concert on Saturday was postponed. The “minor setback,” as her Twitter account called it, isn't expected to affect the rest of her tour.

“Toni Braxton was hospitalized this afternoon in Cleveland due to complications with her Lupus,” Braxton's Twitter read. “Unfortunately her show tonight in Cleveland will need to be postponed.”

Toni Braxton was hospitalized this afternoon in Cleveland due to complications with her Lupus. Unfortunately her show tonight in Cleveland

— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 15, 2016

Toni was just in the hospital earlier this month but things began to look better for the R&B hitmaker during her Kansas City show on Friday (October 14) night where Birdman made a surprise appearance. Her condition worsened the next day.

HipHopDX's thoughts and prayers are with Toni Braxton for a speedy recovery.

-hiphopdx