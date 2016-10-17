I Won't Be Signing Any New Artiste - Da Hammer

Legendary producer and leader of the Last Two music label, Da Hammer joined Ike Frimpong on "LOUD IN Gh' this Saturday on Sky 96.7fm, where he gave an update on the most anticipated album of the year " The Last Of A Dying Breed".

The Unreleased Album has already outdoored three Hip Hop singles with some of Gh Hip Hop's most recognized names in persons of Sarkodie, kwaw kese, Worlasi and others.

Da Hammer hinted that the album would be versatile and would portray a different side of Him ;

"What I can say is that I will be putting a lot of people on this Album, people I haven't worked with before. You just expect the unexpected, it's an album that calls for more of a listening kind than a dancing kind. I'm trying to let people understand that music isn't all about dance or clubs, there's music you can listen to and laugh, music you can drive with and dance to. So I'll be doing a lot of versatile stuff on this Album."

Known for discovering some of the biggest names in the scene, Hammer announced that He has no intentions of signing any other artists to His label after Teephlow graduated some months ago.

He said, “I won't be signing anybody to the label but I will be working with a lot of people, my old guys and new guys. I won't have a resident artist in my camp because I feel like I've done what I need to do as far as Artistes are concerned. Teephlow was probably the last one, what I'm going to do is work with everybody randomly not necessarily artists from my camp".

Hammer revealed that Worlasi is currently His favorite at the moment and will be out with his song on the Album which will feature another undisclosed artist. He again gave a bold power over his next direction, which is working with other artists on his note and not theirs.

"The Last Of Dying Breed" will have 10 songs with an into, outro and a possible interlude. The official launch will be in February 2017 with a huge concert, but will still see song releases every two weeks.