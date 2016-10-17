I Went Above What She Expected - Yaa Yaa Talks About How Leila Djansi Inspired Song "Koryor"

Sultry singer Yaa Yaa in an exclusive interview with Ike Frimpong on Sky Fm over the weekend, gave listeners and fans a little information about the build up to her latest single 'Koryor'.

'Koryor' is a soundtrack for award winning American based Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi. She disclosed that Lelia contacted her for a soundtrack for the movie "Cotton Twines" in either Ga or Ewe, two Ghanaian languages she wasn't familiar with.

"Leila contacted me and said she needed a song for her movie in either Ga or Ewe, and I don't speak any of those languages, something everyone could relate. So it was a lot of a pressure for me. I really wanted to pick up the challenge so I came up with a concept, something very generic and creative that everyone could connect with." She revealed.

The "Kae" star explained further that she came up with a poem which touches on aspirations in life, and sort for translation from some friends. The poem brewed into a song according to Yaa Yaa is more like an incantation or prayer calling in all we wish to have and hope we could be, it also speaks about success, love, peace and whatever journey we're on.

Speaking on Leila's reaction, Yaa Yaa hinted the producer and director known to be a 'perfectionist' was totally blown away after hearing what she had created in such a brief period.

"She was blown away, I didn't expect the way she did. She's also a creative person. I wanted to make sure that I got it right for her because I'm personally a big fan what she does. She didn't expect what I present, because I went above what she expected. It made me feel very humble."

The Sorrowful singer went ahead to entreat everyone to inculcate the habit of encouraging other to achieve in life.

"It's good that when you go ahead in life, in whatever Field or journey, you bring people along with you when you succeed. That's what Leila is doing and it's what I'm also doing my music and I'm encouraging everybody out there that when you succeed at something, encourage other People to be the best version of themselves".

The singer who earned 3 Nominations at the 2016 VGMAs with 'Dumb Drum' pointed out that she doesn't feel underrated neither has she failed to achieve credible recognition, although it's something she hears all the time.

"I always say that I'm following my dreams and passion. I'm not really competing with any one, as I progress in my music career, I think people who connect with my music will love it. I don't need to add any extra stuff to pull them along because it's my gift and I'm sharing it with the world. I need to make sure I live my life fully.