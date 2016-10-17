I Gave Sammy Flex The Chance To Build His Brand - Doctor Cann

Success in any life fulfilling endeavour is very difficult and sometimes perilous. But when we find people who believe in us and are ready to push us when we stale, it become a little easier and somewhat exhilarating.

In this light,one of the most respected radio personalities of our time,Doctar Cann has revealed that he is the one who really gave Sammy Flex of Pluzz fm the chance to build his brand as a distinctive radio presenter.

Born in real life as Francis Ebo Cann,Doctor Cann who is the host of Showbiz Xtra on Accra-based Happy 98.9 Fm made the staggering revelation during an intense interaction with Rossy of www.razzonline.com pertaining to how he perceives Sammy Flex who after two and a half years through hard work has made his(Sammy Flex) show;AM Pluzz on Pluzz Fm a great success.

“It was on showbiz Xtra that Sammy Flex got the vim and enthusiasm; he was a pundit on the show.Sammy Flex was working at Channel R but i saw something in him so i gave him the chance to build his brand – I believe in building brands and Sammy Flex is typical example. I am also the one who brought Sally on radio and have done it over the years.Some body also brought me by the help of God “,Cann quipped

The most thrilling part of the interview is when Rossy asked Doctor Cann whether he believes Sammy Flex used his (Doctor Cann)show to popularise his AM Pluzz show:

“Most of the things Sammy Flex is doing now used to be my dream – i was telling him those days that, we could do a morning entertainment show in the country. He is some one who always wants to learn something from every body ..we were sharing ideas and the opportunity came for him to work at Pluzz Fm and he is now implementing all those things and its good for the industry-i don’t envy him at all because i know what is in me”,Cann opined.

Kindly watch the full interview in the Video below.