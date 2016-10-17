Ghanaian Musicians Feel Lazy To Create Ideas - UG360 TmBoyz

Unlike many musicians who lack creativity in the industry, music group UG360 TMBoyz believe the time has come for Ghanaian musicians to sit up and produce something other foreign artistes will follow.

In a recent interview, the group calls most musicians "lazy".

Many believe the music industry favors all of us but truth is, only few musicians in Ghana are enjoying and benefiting from this work. When we talk about Ghanaian based musicians who are putting the country on the map, we can boast of only these names; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, R2Bees and a few. These names will forever be mentioned because of their creative skills. Many are those who tag themselves "musicians" yet, do nothing as 'productive' musicians instead, wait for these names to create something for them to follow. Sometimes it's not bad to follow others path in the game but what I'm saying is, that shouldn't be your every day habit.

When asked if only these top names mentioned above are the only creative musicians in Ghana, UG360 TMBoyz said...

No there are some young and up coming ones who are creative too. For instance, when I listened to Medikal'sConnect, I realized how dynamic he is - and other names as well.

In an answer to what UG360 TMBoyz will be creating and doing for the music industry, they said...

We are still learners and working hard for other individuals to look up to us. We are yet to introduce a new dance to Ghana called #Denkin. We have the visuals for the dance already and will be made public soon. They added...

The Tema based musicians who just premiered the video for their latest single #Denkin promises more hits and amazing collaborations soon to come.

Watch the viral video for the new dance video, #denkin from below