DStv Launches Four Hd Channels In October

Exciting changes are coming on DStv this month where customers will now be able to experience crystal clear quality content on four HD channels, launching on Monday 17 October.

Viewers will tap into a cinematic world of better picture quality and sharper imagery on Vuzu HD Amp, M-Net Edge West HD, M-Net East HD, M-Net Action + HD.

These channels will continue to offer the best in movies, realty TV and lifestyle shows. Viewers can look forward to hit shows like Quantico, LA Hair and The Flash, Mistresses and Devious Maid on Vuzu Amp.

New episodes of Madam Secretary Season 3 and new show, Bull Season 1 return from production break on Monday 17 October on M-Net East. Bull follows a Psychologist and expert jury consultant, hired to help defence attorneys analyse juries and witnesses.

Adrenaline and action junkies are spoilt for choice on M-Net Movies Action +, with a wider selection of movies such to choose from, including American Sniper, Demolition Man, The Fugitive, Rocky and Olympus has fallen.

This amazing viewing experience will be available to all Premiums subscribers follows:

HD Channels: