Ursula Ekuful Thrills On Tonight Show, Gets “Showered” With Kalyppo

Outspoken Ghanaian Member of Parliament Ursula Ekuful thrilled viewers last Friday when she made her maiden appearance on the most popular satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson on Viasat1 Ghana.

Mrs. Ekuful who is a parliamentarian representing Ablekuma West constituency after she had revealed that her favorite song in Ghana is Mansa by Bisa K’dei took to the stage to display a bit of her dancing skills which was greeted with booming cheers after which she was handed a Kalyppo drink by the host as her ‘trophy.’

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana over the past few weeks have mounted a massive Kalyppo campaign which they have described as their ‘symbol of change’ in the upcoming general elections in Ghana.

Mrs. Ursula Ekufu also made some very touching revelations about the saddest day in her life- reflecting on the death of Fennec Okyere, whom she described as a son.

Fennec Okyere, who was the manager of music star Kwaw Kesse at the time of his death in 2014 was gruesomely murdered at his residence by unknown assailants two years ago and so far, nobody has been charged for his murder.

The Ablekuma West constituency MP also shared some of her fondest memories of Fennec Okyere describing him as “Mr. Fix It.”

“I’d seen him a week, and ten days before he died so when they informed me I was completely shattered. I still miss him and there are quite a lot of things which reminds me of him particularly, he was Mr. fix it for me. When I couldn’t figure anything out, I just give him a phone call and he would find out a way to sort it out for you.”

Ursula Ekuful won the primaries in her constituency few months and will face NDC’S Diana Twum and other candidates in the December Parliamentary polls.

