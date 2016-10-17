New Video: Danagog Feat. Davido, Burna Boy & Stone Bwoy - Hookah Remix

Few weeks after premiering the official remix to Danagog's 2016 smash it - Hookah, the HKN/DMW artiste rolls out a viral video for the massive collaboration.

This viral video is a fusion of different internet dance covers of the smash hit from all across Africa & the diaspora. The official video for 'Hookah' which was released on January 1st this year just hit a million views on YouTube & danagog couldn't hide his excitement saying "This is my biggest single yet, its a sign of better things to come"

The official video for this massive remix is already in the works and would be released before the end of the year, But before then - Watch this viral clip and enjoy the fusion of sounds and dance routines.. Definitely something you would love.

