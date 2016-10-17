Music: O.L.A Feat. Mayorkun - Won Ri Mi

The raved 16 year old whiz-kid- O.L.A returns with his sophomore single, teaming up with one of 2016's breakout stars - Mayorkun

O.L.A (Laolu Salami) released his debut single 'Reverse' featuring Jinmi Abduls a few months back, He made rounds on social media recently when rave of the moment 'Mr Eazi' endorsed his debut single & video, praising him for his talent and zeal at such a young age.

This new single is titled 'Won Ri Mi' and was produced by M60, mixed and mastered by ODH

Listen & share your thoughts.

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD ON MYNOTJUSTOK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/140098/ola-ft-mayorkun-won-ri-mi