Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 17 October 2016 17:39 CET

NEW MUSIC: CHASE’N @170chase – GRIND. FT 9T9 (PROD. BY @DXLDABEAT)

By ONERACE CONCEPTS

After the successful release of Agidi featuring Daddy Fresh, the Nigerian born Edo State fast growing resourceful Hip-Hop, rap singing sensation and performer returns with a brand new legendary music producer DXL DaBeat produced single titled “G.R.I.N.D”, featuring 9T9 to delivers this much awaited infectious joint which promises to rock airwaves across Africa and Europe.

Listen up, dance, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Connect on twitter with @170chase @DXLDABEAT

ARTWORK DESIGN PICTURE LINK:
MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/140218

http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/bfl91a1ztjb4

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/a7g1inno5n/CHASEN-GRIND-FEAT-9T9_PROD-BY-DXL-DA-BEAT_.mp3

Audio Report

PEACE IS NOT ACHIEVED BY MERE RHETORICS OR SIGNING OF TREATIES BUT IMPORTANTLY BY GRACEFUL ACTIONS
By: FRED EFFAH-YEBOAH -
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img