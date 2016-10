Fast raising Nigerian artist and a hit maker NAICO who has been in the industry for years now finally gives his fans what they have been craving for by dropping his First official single #Duro, under twist management, with the illegal master Pepenazi.

DURO was produced by runtinzbeats, mixed and mastered by spyritmix guitar by #iamgodwynguitar.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/alhunc0unj/NAICO_FT_PEPENAZI_DURO.mp3