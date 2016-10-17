Controversial hiplife artiste Mzbel says President John Mahama only drinks water because he is health conscious.

According to the musician born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, the president is very critical about his health and therefore drinks water and not some “sugar solution”.

It is unclear if her comments are related to the trending ‘Kalyppo challenge’ which saw hundreds of Ghanaians imitate the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, drinking the fruit juice.

The post by Mzbel on Facebook, who has publicly declared her support for President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), comes in the wake of queries by a section of the public as what is contained in the flux that President Mahama sometimes holds in his hand.

The ‘Awoso Me’ hit singer noted that because the president cares about Ghanaians and therefore does not drink sugar solution mixed with Christmas colours.

She posted a photograph of President Mahama with the caption, “He cares about his health cos he cares about us, so he only drinks H2O and not sugar solution mixed with some bronya colors lol ðŸ˜œðŸ˜œ#WaterisLife”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )