Patience Nyarko Honored At Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards

Two-time Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year nominee, at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Patience Nyarko was over the weekend honored with a prestigious award, for her tremendous contribution to the gospel music industry.

The sensational gospel diva, was awarded Pan-Africa Inspirational Gospel Song Writer of the year, at the maiden edition of Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards, for her commitment, dedication and immense contribution in spreading the Gospel and reforming people through music.

Presenting the award to the songstress, ace actor David Dontoh said that, “You are seen as an inspiration and a motivator to people through the music you have produced in the past years. Many song writers were nominated and through comprehensive research and gathered information, the selection committee gave careful consideration from which you emerged winner”

Delighted Patience Nyarko receiving her award acknowledged the Almighty God for the blessings; her management team – Trust Production and all her fans. She however, dedicated the award towards a peaceful election and promised to continue with the good work that she has already started.

The Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards 2016, is an event organized by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI), that brings together deserving people, corporate institutions and dignitaries of African descent to be awarded for their meritorious works in the variety of fields they find themselves.

The event is designed to promote Pan-Africanism and socialization with people of different backgrounds, to motivate and award people of African descent to achieve excellence in their various fields.

Patience Nyarko is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician who has been consistent for the past 4 years. She has won awards including Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards 2012 and has also been nominated several times for awards in different categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

She composed and recorded a song titled ‘Seyiaa’ for the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup competition in Brazil. Some of her most popular songs are ‘Wa Fom Kwan, Menwu, Mekasa Ama Awuradi, Anebre Mpeaye, Wodaada’ and many others.

Ahead of the 2016 elections, Patience Nyarko has composed a peace song dubbed ‘Ye Pe Adomdwe’, which specifically aims at increasing awareness on the need for a peaceful election since Ghana is the only motherland we all have.





