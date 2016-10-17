Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 17 October 2016 14:06 CET

Efya, Bisa Kdei, Shatta Wale win at 2016 AFRIMMA

By MyJoyOnline

Three Ghanaian musicians; Efya, Bisa Kdei and Shatta Wale emerged winners at the 2016 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The third edition of AFRIMMA came off at the Black Academy of Arts & Letters Dallas, Texas in the US over the weekend.

The annual Diaspora awards recognise and celebrate African music excellence in several music genres including Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.

On the night, songstress Efya was adjudged the Best Female West Africa. She beat her Ghanaian counterpart MzVee and other acts like Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Vivian Chidid (Senegal), Dobet Gnahore (Ivory Coast), Adiouza (Senegal), Almok (Togo).

Bisa Kdei’s ‘Brother Brother’ video was adjudged AFRIMMA Video of the Year.

His video was declared the best among the likes of Flavour – Champion (Nigeria), Emma Nyra ft Patoranking – For My Matter (Remix), Sauti Sol ft Ali Kiba – Unconditional Bae (Kenya/Tanzania), Akothee ft Diamond – My Sweet Love Kenya /Tanzania, Stanley Enow ft Aka and Locko – Bounce (Cameroon/South Africa), Phyno ft Olamide – Fada Fada and Korede Bello ft Tiwa Savage – Romantic (Nigeria).

Shatta Wale ruled supreme as the Best Dancehall Act. Ghanaian acts Stonebwoy and Samini; Timaya (Nigeria), Buffola Soldier (Zimbabwe), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Mc Norman Ganja (Uganda) and Patoranking (Nigeria) were no match for Shatta Wale.

AFRIMMA 2016 full list of winners:
Best Male West Africa – Olamide (Nigeria)
Best Female West Africa – Efya
Best Male North Africa – Amr Diab
Best Female North Africa – Ibtissam
Best African DJ USA – Dj Dee Money
Best Male Central Africa – C4 Pedro
AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Brother Brother by Bisa Kdei

Best Female Central Africa – Daphne
Music Producer of the Year – Masterkraft
Best male South Africa – AKA
Best African Dancer – Mshindi Brenda Derry (Cameroon)

Best Female Southern Africa – Chikune
Best Rap Act – Phyno (Nigeria)
Best African Group – Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Best Collaboration – Reggae blues (Harrysong, Kcee) Nigeria

Crossing boundaries with Music – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Song of the Year – Tecno Duro (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act – Willy Paul (Kenya)
Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year – Flavour (Nigeria)
Best Newcomer – Harmonize (Tanzania)
Best Dancehall Act – Shatta Wale
Best Video Director – Patrick Elis
Caribbean Artist of the year – Machel Montano

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

