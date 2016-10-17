Nana Addo Lists Plans for Creative Arts

Nana Akufo Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made public his plans for Ghana's creative arts sector in the event his party wins the upcoming presidential polls scheduled or December 7.

The plans include the building of theatres in every regional capital except Accra to address the crucial age-long challenge the lack of auditoriums and venues for entertainment events have created for the creative arts sector.

Also, in Nana Addo's plans for the creative arts sector is to create a new division of the high court that will be well-equipped to focus on the creative arts and address all matters relating to intellectual property rights and legal challenges that often pop up within the creative arts sector.

The NPP revealed the plans in the party's manifesto titled 'An Agenda For Jobs; Creating Opportunities & Prosperity For All'.

It said promised to aggressively promote domestic tourism with a sense of urgency and also establish a special fund for creative arts.

Below are excerpts of the NPP's manifesto on tourism, culture and creative arts:

The NPP government will focus on transforming the country into a major meeting, incentive, conference, & exhibition (MICE) centre, as well as on expanding the tourism sector, through investment, innovation, the pursuit of service excellence and meaningful partnerships.

This will enable tourism to become a major revenue generating sector that provides safe, memorable and enjoyable experience for tourists.

We will: