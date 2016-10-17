Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 17 October 2016 14:52 CET

New Music: Great & Mighty - Dammie [@Onedammie]

By GospelNaija

Dammie (Damilola Ogungbeje) a graduate of Geology and native of Ondo State was crowned in 2012, the winner of the Ondo State Talent Hunt.

He began Music at a tender age of 9 and he has since then led in several capacities, which includes the President of Latter House Family, Choir Cordinator of the Joint Christian Campus Fellowship and he's currently the National Music Director of Agape Christian Ministries.

Dammie is an astute lover of God, a dynamic song-writer, music-addict and an instrumentalist. His Style of writing culminates the depth of his relationship with God and his passion to Change the face of the Gospel Music (through Excellence, Finesse and Dynamics).

The Song- Great and Mighty is the first of out of the three single scheduled to be released this year. The song is setting out at a time when Nigeria is faced with deep economic and even security challenges. It's a song that reiterates the Greatness and kindness of God toward mankind.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/139363

Follow Dammie on the following platforms:
Twitter: @onedammie
Instagram: @dammiesteve

Audio Report

“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time; for that’s the stuff life is made of.”
By: Afesi Cornelius
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img