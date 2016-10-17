King Ayisoba Endorses Mahama

King Ayisoba at the campaign launch of Rashid Pelpuo

Afrocentric musician King Ayisoba has joined the list of celebrities endorsing the candidature of President John Mahama for a second term as president.

King Ayisoba who performed at the campaign launch of Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central, on Saturday in Wa entreated Ghanaians to give the president a second term as well as re-elect Mr. Pelpuo to continue with the work they are doing.

The ‘I want to see you my father’ hit maker gave a new rendition of his hit song by singing, “I want to see you John Mahama".

King Ayisoba was joined by Raphius Amigos, another musician in the upper west region, who also urged voters to continue believing in the NDC for development.

The campaign launch attracted big wigs of the NDC including Joshua Akamba (deputy national organizer), Alhaji Hamidu Sulemana (Regional Minister ) and a host of others.

Already, 13 celebrities including John Dumelo, Clement Bonney aka Mr. Beautiful, comic actor Kwame Dzokoto, Abeiku Santana, Pattington Papa Nii Papafio aka Michael Kwaku Ola Jewel Ackah, Mzbel, Tracey Boakye, Gloria Kani, Sylvester Agyapong, Asare Bediako and Selassie Ibrahim have already declared their support for the NDC and president John Mahama ahead of the December 7, polls.