"There Will Be No Need For Apology At All" : Kaakie Declares Peace With Jullie Jay-Kanz

The tension and feud concerning the "Sankwas" brouhaha has finally lost home as Kaakie declares peace with blogger Jullie Jay-Kanz.

The Sankwas hitmaker Grace Ocansey has come out to say there will be no need at all for the female blogger to worry or opologize to her about all that happened.

Initially , Kaakie had attributed the friction that occurred between herself and Ak Songstress to an article written by Jullie with caption :" Stop The Comparison, Ak Songstress Will Never Reply Kaakie". She speculated the blogger was AK Songstress' publicist based on the content of the article in question and disclosed in many of her interviews that she dissed "AK Songstress" because she felt Jullie was talking on behalf of "AK" .

Kaakie dropped a comment this Sunday ,16th October on a post Jullie Jay-Kanz put out on instagram on 15th September,2016 which explained why she wrote the article in question and to inform the public she(Jullie Jay-Kanz) was not Ak Songstress' publicist as people speculated.

The post the female blogger made also included some words of apologies to the award winning dancehall musician Kaakie.

Kaakie commented that the feud was as a result of misunderstanding and miscommunication hence there was no need the female blogger being sorry for her actions. She added that her Sankwas single was also not directed to anyone.

However, the dancehall singer did not include in her comment who was the cause of the miscommunication and or misunderstanding.