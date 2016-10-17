Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 17 October 2016 11:03 CET

Shattawale, Efya & Bisa Kdei Grab Awards At AFRIMMA 2016

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Ghana was well represented at the AFRIMMA's awards night yesterday 15th October, 2016 which was held at the Black Academy of Arts & Letters at St, Dallas in Texas .

Ghanaian musicians among the many nominees in their assemblage were crowned the champs on the night of the event.

Popular soloist Efya grabbed the award for the Best Female Artiste in West Africa over Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage,Mzvee and more.

The African dancehall king Shattawale proved his dominance over Ghana's Stonebwoy,Nigeria's Patoranking and Timaya and other african dancehall acts in his category by picking up the Best Dancehall Artiste award.

Bisa Kdei with his famous "brother brother" single also picked a slot for the Afrimma video of the year award.

Congratulations!!

Perfection has never been the requirement for greatness.
By: Yaw Attah Lartey of
foot_border_img