Praiz Hunt Gospel Music Reality Show To Be Aired On Precious TV

It’s settled that Praiz hunt, the biggest gospel music reality show in Ghana will be airing only on Precious TV this October.

Precious Television is a Free-to-Air (FTA) satellite television channel that is devoted to building the ‘total man’ and positively changing lives worldwide through clean and transformative programming.

Rev. Francis Agyinasare, the manager of Precious Television; referred to Praiz Hunt to have come at the right time and very unique. Bishop Charles Agyinasare is the CEO of the outstanding television network.

Praiz hunt creates a platform were the next generation gospel ministers are made. In an era were secular music is quickly penetrating the hearts and minds of the youth, it has become imperative to create an equally stronger force so that Christians youth who are talented in the areas of music can still enjoy singing and performing without compromising their belief in God.

The auditions diaries are scheduled to air from the 16th of October 2016 to the 24thof October 2016. The Performance and eviction show will continue from Sunday, 30th October 2016 and every other Sunday at 8pm and a repeat on Mondays at the same time.

The competitive show promises to be entertaining, up lifting, life changing and most importantly, an opportunity to give God all the praise and worship He deserves.

Rescan your television set and tune in to precious TV from the 16th of October 2016 and every other Sunday at 8 pm sharp as the contestants showcase their talents.

The project is currently proudly supported by Jobo Light Enterprise and Fixy Looks Artistry and glad to acknowledge it's media partners including TrendGospel, Gospellinkonline, GospelHaven, VPJ Global, Kristocrazygh, the gospel online, Hello gh and Julliejay.com

Don’t be left out of this incredible experience. Join us as we make melodies to touch the father’s heart.