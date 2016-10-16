Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is asking for a Land Cruiser vehicle from President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo as his birthday gift as he turns 32 years old tomorrow, Monday.

The artiste, who has declared his non-partisanship position ahead of the 2016 polls said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he also expects a fat 'envelope' from the two political leaders.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and President Mahama please tomorrow is my birthday so am waiting for my land cruiser and envelope…pleasseee,” he wrote.

The Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo recently revealed that he is a big fan of Shatta Wale, emphasizing why his party used one of the artiste's songs, 'Kakai' at some of its major events ahead of the December Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President Mahama have also on most of its campaign platforms made use of Shatta Wale's “Mahama paper” and “Chop kiss” songs.

'I will not endorse any political party'

The artiste had earlier served notice that he will not endorse any political party ahead of this year's general elections in December.

Although the governing NDC, led by President Mahama continue to use the artiste's hit song “Mahama paper,” the artiste said he has no intention of endorsing any political but was ready to perform at their functions for for business purposes.

He was recently spotted performing in Tamale at the campaign launch of the NDC parliamentary nominee for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini.

-citifmonline