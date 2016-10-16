Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 16 October 2016 14:06 CET

Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwao IV mark first wedding anniversary

By ghanaweb

TV personality, Gifty Anti, who tied the knot with Oyiakehyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV of Joy FM last year October 15, 2015, marked her anniversary in a more cool way.

The couple at theur wedding had a stunning floral theme at their serene Aburi venue with superfluous ambience. The reception came complete with a custom designed 10-metre truss structure positioned behind the bridal table featuring snow like flowers in white color.

The broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti now married to a royal Oyiakehyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV, name has changed to Awo Dansoa.

Celebrating her first anniversary, she posted on Instagram, "a year ago today, it was all traditional and crazy. Today it's nice and cool just the two of Us. We give God the Glory for seeing us through this wonderful ONE YEAR journey. May you receive your blessing too. Much love".

General News

GIVE US LOVE, LOVE IS WHAT WE NEED TO HELP US KNOW OUR NAMES.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img