Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwao IV mark first wedding anniversary

TV personality, Gifty Anti, who tied the knot with Oyiakehyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV of Joy FM last year October 15, 2015, marked her anniversary in a more cool way.

The couple at theur wedding had a stunning floral theme at their serene Aburi venue with superfluous ambience. The reception came complete with a custom designed 10-metre truss structure positioned behind the bridal table featuring snow like flowers in white color.

The broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti now married to a royal Oyiakehyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV, name has changed to Awo Dansoa.

Celebrating her first anniversary, she posted on Instagram, "a year ago today, it was all traditional and crazy. Today it's nice and cool just the two of Us. We give God the Glory for seeing us through this wonderful ONE YEAR journey. May you receive your blessing too. Much love".