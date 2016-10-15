Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 15 October 2016 18:36 CET

Natalie Portman gets Oscar buzz for Jacqueline Kennedy role

By Reuters

Natalie Portman is drumming up Oscar buzz in her latest role as the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy in the new movie “Jackie” which was shown as part of the New York Film Festival this week.

Portman, 35, already a best actress Oscar winner for the 2010 ballet film “Black Swan,” plays Kennedy in the days immediately after the 1963 assassination of her husband, U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Battling conflicting emotions of grief, anger and loss of faith, Portman’s performance is seen by awards watchers as a leading contender in the Hollywood awards season that ends with the annual Oscar ceremony in February.

Jackie” opens in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 2.



