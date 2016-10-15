Actor John Dumelo and popular boxer, Bukom Banku on Saturday were spotted at the campaign launch of Mark Owen Woyongo, the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Navrongo central constituency in the Upper East Region.

They were given a tumultuous welcome in the area.

The two celebrities had endorsed President Mahama's candidature ahead of the December 7 general elections.

John Dumelo urged youth of Navrongo to vote massively for President Mahama and Mark Woyongo to enable them create more job opportunities.

He said the change the NPP is campaigning on is already happening because the roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure development the NPP is promising are being done by government.

Mark Woyongo who is the incumbent MP for the area is facing stiff competition from the New Patriotic Party's candidate for the area, Kofi Adda.

Mr. Adda won a by-election held in the area in 2002 after the death of the MP, John Achuliwor and also retained the seat in 2004 and 2008 but lost in 2012 to Mark Woyongo.

Mr. Woyongo prior to the campaign launch paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Navrongo, Regent Pe Arthur Balinia Adda.

The paramount Chief endorsed Mark Woyongo and urged constituents to vote for him on December 7 to enable him continue bringing more developmental projects to the area.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana