Appietus urges Ghanaians to base their votes on 'results'

Award-winning sound engineer, Appietus has urged Ghanaians to vote for political parties based on achieved results of promises they make during their campaigns.

The music producer in an interview on Joy FM said: “I feel that every four years we should look at what you have done. When they come, they say we will do A,B,C,D then when it’s time to vote again they’ll tell you, oh the time is short."

"Tell me what you can do in the time you have been given, if you do it then we can give you the four years to go again. For that we trust you that if you have done it then you can do it again,” he added.

The ‘Aben Be Bom’ music producer also advised politicians to use the 4-year period to implement campaign promises.