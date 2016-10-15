Rapper Guru has expressed worry over the unavailability of plans for upcoming musicians in the manifestoes of various political parties.

The musician, born Nana Yaw Adjei Yeboah Maradona, believes most upcoming musicians in Ghana are unable to succeed because there is no support system for them.

The ‘Mma Kuo’ hitmaker speaking with MzGee on Hitz FM said after listening to the flag bearers of the various political parties, he did not hear any of them hint on grooming musicians in the country, something he thinks should have been promised.

“They can’t tackle everything about Ghana within a particular time given to them. There should be a structure like grooming and helping up and coming artiste or helping already made artists trying to find their way into the world market.

"So far, they’ve not fused anything about the whole grooming thing into their policies. I won’t speak for only myself but will leave it for them because they know what they want and what they think will help Ghana. If they think entertainment won’t contribute anything to the growth of the country then it's up to them," he added.

He further advised his colleague musicians not to endorse political parties for their personal gains but for the sake of their fans.

"It is an advice to us the musicians, if we are to endorse any of the political parties it should not be for our pockets but for the people...If these politicians are not putting anything in place that will help the artists enhance the talent we have in Ghana then I think we should critically look at it." Guru said.

When MzGee asked Guru if he will throw his weight behind any political party ahead of the December 7 polls, he answered no "because it will be used against me in future."

Coming out with a manifesto without measures to help the up and coming artiste then I think we have a big problem. I hope they have something they don’t want to disclose to the people” he opined.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com| ZionFelix