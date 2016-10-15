I still do music - Atumpan

Hiplife musician, Atumpan says he is still in the music industry despite his relocation from Ghana to London in the UK.

The family man in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM's Doreen Avio, Atumpan said he is currently a father of two which is the reason why he has moved from Ghana.

He said his impact in the music industry has reduced because "the fans and Ghanaians, in general, don’t feel your impact as an artist when you don’t actually live in the country."

Atumpan before moving to London was counted amongst the most paid artists in Ghana with a lot of hit songs.

He said he has taken the opportunity of being close to his family to also do his music as he believes "in the end, every local artist is keen on going international."

“The world is a global village now, every song I do is online. I have been doing music till date.

"People that want to check out what I’ve been doing should go online. I’m very blessed right now. I’m happy with where I have found myself," he added.