Musician Kyekyeku is set to treat fans to songs from his debut 'Higher Life On Palmwine', 'Happy Yourself', among others, Saturday, October 22 at Alliance Française, Accra.

The concert, dubbed 'Kyekyeku Live!' will be supported by artistes like rapper Wanlov, FRA, Abajo All Star and Opoku Mensah.

Referred to as a 'wizard of the guitar' by CNN, Kyekyeku has been associated with global music icons musicians such as Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Peter White (UK), Thais Morel (Brazil), Mayra Andrade (Cape Verde) and Blick Bassy (Cameroun).