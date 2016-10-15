Selassie Dzanta To Represent Ghana At Miss Heritage Global

Selassie Dzanta, a 26-year-old student of the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, South Africa, has been selected to represent Ghana at the Miss Heritage Global event on December 4, 2016.

Miss Heritage is a pageant that brings young, beautiful and intelligent ladies together on one stage to demonstrate what their country is made of in terms of food, clothes, dance and language.

Ghana will be represented for the third time at the Miss Heritage Global event which will be held in South Africa.

Speaking to journalists, Ms Dzanta said she was humbled by the honours done her and that it is a privilege to represent Ghana at the world stage.

According to her, “The project I will be taking on as part of my Miss Heritage project will be to enable the less fortunate child with the skills they need to survive in any situation.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to be born with a silver spoon in their mouth. But that shouldn’t be an excuse not to dream big for yourself, the mind is a powerful tool and once you are able to unearth one's capability the world is your oyster.

“I will be incorporating my knowledge of fashion and my few years of working in the fashion industry to equip kids with the basic tools they need. I believe in showing them how to explore and nurture their God given talent…the most genius of inventions came from young minds, and if seen and nurtured at an early stage, what they could achieve is beyond imagination.”