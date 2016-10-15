Diana Hopeson Drops ‘Aseda Remix’ Music Video

Celebrated gospel singer, Diana Hopeson, has released the video for her latest single titled 'Aseda Remix', featuring Okyeame Kwame on Viasat One's breakfast show dubbed This Morning.

The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) who has been off the music scene for over a decade, purposely to pursue other endeavours, spoke about her delight to returning to what she loves, and the inspiration behind the latest hit.

The 'Aseda' single is a joyous song released to celebrate her silver jubilee and her return to the gospel music scene again.

'Aseda' which is generally considered a thanksgiving song with inspiration is a fusion of both English and Twi languages. It comprises a dynamic blend of urban contemporary gospel and hi-life.

The veteran songstress who has featured both local and international acts has enjoyed an upward spiral in success after her first album, 'He Is Lord' in 1991.

Diana Hopeson is currently working on her 10th album after the success of 'Halleluyah', 'Yedi Nkunim', 'The Best of Diana', 'A Nite With Diana', 'Africa America Project Album', 'Ebesimeyie Onyame Asem', 'If Jesus Says Yes', 'Yesu Mo' and 'Yeyi W'aye Daa' (Winner).

The 2001 Ghana Music Award nominee was given a National Honour Award by ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor for her support for the arts industry. Few months afterward, she became the president of the MUSIGA and the chairman of the interim management board of the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA).

She was also involved in policymaking and several projects that advanced the course of the music industry in Ghana which later saw her hand over her presidency in 2011, having served a full term of four years.

She is confident about the success of 'Aseda' against the modern trend of gospel music, adding, “I think Aseda will match up because it is a bit hip and then off-course we have rap in it.”

Diana Hopeson is currently the vice president of Generation for Christ International and the deputy director of Reconciliation Alliance Consult.