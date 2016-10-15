Ace comedienne, Helen Paul, is featuring in this Saturday's episode of the hilarious TV drama, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by Glo.

This episode of the sensational TV series will showcase the versatility of Helen, who was better known as a radio programme host with an uncanny ability to mimic children's voices to hilarious effect.

Interestingly, this episode rounds off the first season of the entertaining and well-received show.

Entitled ‘A Single Mistake ‘, the episode will also feature the regulars, including Professor Johnbull himself, Kanayo O Kanayo, award winning actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and other Nollywood greats such as Yomi Fash-Lanso, Queen Nwoye, Junior Pope, MC4God, and Bidemi Kosoko.

Sponsor of the programme, Glo, in a statement said: “A Single Mistake is the last episode in the first season of Professor Johnbull, and we want to assure the teeming viewers of the series that they will find this episode entertaining, educating and moralistic as it touches on one of the banana peels many young people often step on.”

Professor Johnbull has in the last 12 episodes treated various social vices and advocated better behaviour that can guarantee a better society.

Glo said the programme has attracted positive feedback from the viewing public. “This was why we quickly hearkened to the call for the continuation of the series which has helped to promote social values,” the company said.

Viewers would be interested to see how Helen Paul interprets the role of a village girl in this episode. It would interest them to know what Professor Johnbull’s stand is on waywardness and sexual immorality.