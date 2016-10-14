Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 14 October 2016 17:33 CET

Lilwin To Declare Support For NPP

By SeanCitygh.com
Lil Win
Lil Win

Strong sources available on the desk of seancitygh.com have it that unbeatable movie star and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is allegedly set to declare his support for Nana Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party anytime soon.

Seancitygh.com's tireless efforts made to reach the 'I don't think far' hitmaker has since proven futile as he and his management have remained tight lipped.

The source even went ahead to say that the actor and his management have recently met the flag bearer.

This allegation comes in the mix of several celebrities endorsement for the NPP. Lilwin's alleged awaiting endorsement comes to add to Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Lucky Mensah, A Plus, Praye, Andy Dosty, just to mention a few who already have gone public to declare their support for the party amidst mounting of campaign platforms of the party.

General News

