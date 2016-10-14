Olukemi Funke Debuts 'Awesome God' Music Video - Watch!
UK based Nigerian artiste Olukemi Funke premieres the official music video for another song off her debut album “Fruit Of My Lips” released last November. This one is titled AWESOME GOD. A brilliantly produced mid tempo praise tune.
Watch the beautiful visuals directed by Uvi Orogun below:
LYRICS
Awesome God by Olukemi Funke
Verse1
What an Awesome God
By Him things were made
What an Awesome God
By Him Princes rules
What an Awesome God
He knows the End from the start
What an Awesome God
Awesome Awesome God
Chorus
He won’t deny Himself
At all ooo
His not a man to lie
Nor human to repent
He won’t deny himself
At all
Verse 2
God is an Awesome God
By His stripes we’re healed
God is an Awesome God
We cannot be moved
God is an Awesome God
He rides over the storms
God is an Awesome God
Awesome Awesome God
Chorus
He won’t deny Himself
At all ooo
He is not a man to lie
Nor human to repent
He won’t deny himself
At all ooo.
ABOUT OLUKEMI FUNKE
Olukemi is a British/Nigerian who started singing from a very young age. She had the passion to sing and so kept asking her ...Parents to take her to the studio to let her sing and record songs. As God would have it, she had the privilege to sing a solo at her Foursquare Gospel Church Okota, Lagos Nigeria at the age of six (6) during one of the Children/Teenage programs. She continued to sing whenever she had the opportunity to.
During one of her ministrations at Federal Government Girls College Oyo, where she ministered 'I will say yes' at age 11, she did not only minister to people at the service that day but also to herself. It became clear from some of the testimonies of those she ministered to and her testimony from same ministration that God wanted her to spread the gospel of Christ through the instrument He had given her (her voice).When she completed her Junior Secondary School Education at Federal Government Girls College Oyo Nigeria, she moved on to further her Secondary School Education at Light House Secondary School where she joined the school choir to serve till she completed her studies and furthered her University Education at Covenant University where she was also privileged to serve in the same capacity.
Some years later, she relocated to London, where she joined New Covenant Church Edmonton, London UK choir to serve. Olukemi currently serve in the Choir at Winners Chapel Dartford and has been priviledged to release her first single titled Highest Praise from her forthcoming album Unlimited God.
In 2013 She received an award for Praise and Worship act under the Praisetek Gospel Music Award. In 2014, she got nominated for Artist of the Year Europe under the African Gospel Music Awards and Best Gospel Act under the True African Heritage Award.
Olukemi Funke released her first album a praise and worship album featuring thirteen tracks all given by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit on the 14th of November, 2015. It features songs like Highest Praise and Super.
In 2016, Olukemi Funke was nominated for GXMMA award for afro gospel artiste of the year.
