Olukemi Funke Debuts 'Awesome God' Music Video - Watch!

UK based Nigerian artiste Olukemi Funke premieres the official music video for another song off her debut album “Fruit Of My Lips” released last November. This one is titled AWESOME GOD. A brilliantly produced mid tempo praise tune.

DOWNLOAD "Awesome God" (Produced by Evans Ogboi).

Watch the beautiful visuals directed by Uvi Orogun below:

YOU TUBE LINK

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9c5Kn7Hj-Q

LYRICS

Awesome God by Olukemi Funke

Verse1

What an Awesome God

By Him things were made

What an Awesome God

By Him Princes rules

What an Awesome God

He knows the End from the start

What an Awesome God

Awesome Awesome God

Chorus

He won’t deny Himself

At all ooo

His not a man to lie

Nor human to repent

He won’t deny himself

At all

Verse 2

God is an Awesome God

By His stripes we’re healed

God is an Awesome God

We cannot be moved

God is an Awesome God

He rides over the storms

God is an Awesome God

Awesome Awesome God

Chorus

He won’t deny Himself

At all ooo

He is not a man to lie

Nor human to repent

He won’t deny himself

At all ooo.

ABOUT OLUKEMI FUNKE

Olukemi is a British/Nigerian who started singing from a very young age. She had the passion to sing and so kept asking her ...Parents to take her to the studio to let her sing and record songs. As God would have it, she had the privilege to sing a solo at her Foursquare Gospel Church Okota, Lagos Nigeria at the age of six (6) during one of the Children/Teenage programs. She continued to sing whenever she had the opportunity to.

During one of her ministrations at Federal Government Girls College Oyo, where she ministered 'I will say yes' at age 11, she did not only minister to people at the service that day but also to herself. It became clear from some of the testimonies of those she ministered to and her testimony from same ministration that God wanted her to spread the gospel of Christ through the instrument He had given her (her voice).When she completed her Junior Secondary School Education at Federal Government Girls College Oyo Nigeria, she moved on to further her Secondary School Education at Light House Secondary School where she joined the school choir to serve till she completed her studies and furthered her University Education at Covenant University where she was also privileged to serve in the same capacity.

Some years later, she relocated to London, where she joined New Covenant Church Edmonton, London UK choir to serve. Olukemi currently serve in the Choir at Winners Chapel Dartford and has been priviledged to release her first single titled Highest Praise from her forthcoming album Unlimited God.

In 2013 She received an award for Praise and Worship act under the Praisetek Gospel Music Award. In 2014, she got nominated for Artist of the Year Europe under the African Gospel Music Awards and Best Gospel Act under the True African Heritage Award.

Olukemi Funke released her first album a praise and worship album featuring thirteen tracks all given by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit on the 14th of November, 2015. It features songs like Highest Praise and Super.

In 2016, Olukemi Funke was nominated for GXMMA award for afro gospel artiste of the year.

CONNECT WITH OLUKEMI FUNKE

Twitter: @OlukemiFunke

Facebook: Olukemi Funke

Instagram: @OlukemiFunke

Website: www.olukemifunkemusic.com