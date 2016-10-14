Families reach compromise over burial of Daasebre Gyamena

The late Ghanaian Highlife musician, Daasebre Gyamena, will be buried at Anomabo Ndasimam in the Central Region, as both paternal and maternal families come to a compromise.

There has been a court injunction at a Koforidua High Court over the burial of the late Daasebre Gyamena by his maternal family for months.

Whilst the paternal family believed that the deceased lived and schooled in Koforidua so must be buried there, his maternal family thought otherwise.

The maternal family argued that they are obliged to perform all funeral and burial rites as customs demand hence the body should be conveyed to the Anomabo Ndasimam in Central Region.

Both families couldn't reach a consensus leading to the maternal family placing an injunction on the burial of the late musician.

In a Koforidua High Court Wednesday, both families agreed to settle the matter out of court. They resolved that the maternal family should go on and perform the necessary rites.

Head of maternal family, Nana Kwaku Apah, disclosed that the family will meet next week to fix a date for the funeral.

He assured the Wafom hitmaker's paternal family members of the needed protection before, during and after the funeral at Anomabo Ndasimam

