I Will Be The Next Kwame Despite - Guru's Manager

We all have our dreams; things we aspire to achieve with all that we’ve got, it’s just nature’s way of making us better. Everyone is entitled to this right and nobody is allowed to judge.

In this regard,Manager of Hiplife/hip hop artist Guru;Richard Amankwah aka Ray Moni has revealed his dreams and aspirations of becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Africa.

Ray Moni,who hails from Dwomo in the Brong Ahafo Region, apart from managing Guru and being the CEO of NKZ music is also the owner of ‘Phiziles entertainment & trade Company limited’ and also the general manager of Dannipharma group of companies.

In an inspiring interview with razzonline.com ,Ray Moni indicated that he aspires to be one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Africa like Osei Kwame Despite:

“I’m simply going to be one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Africa like Osei Kwame Despite.I know it wouldn’t be easy but with hard work and determination i know i shall surely be the next big time business guru in the country like him and even surpass him”.Ray Moni Opined.

Osei Kwame who is mostly referred as Kwame Despite,is the Chief Executive of Despite Group of Companies which owns (Hello FM, Peace Fm,Okay FM, Neat FM, U TV, Best Point Savings & Loans etc)

He was born in a village called Agona, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region in Ghana. Despite began life as a petty trader selling all sorts of merchandise including; music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles, and other merchandise at Dunkwa Offinso

In Ghana,apart from Osei Kwame Despite,there are numerous business tycoons like,Joseph Siaw Agyapong (CEO of Zoomlion and Yutong Bus),Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom(Owner of GN Bank),Dr.Kwabena Duffour(Owner of Unibank and GHone TV),Sam Jonah who is into oil business and brother of the current president of Ghana Ibrahim Mahama who is also the CEO of Engineere and Planners.These are billionaires whose net worths ranges from 500million dollars to over 1.2 billion dollars.

Answering a question in connection to why he aspire to become like Osei Kwame Despite ,Ray Moni explained “,I like entertainment and when it comes to entertainment in Ghana, Osei Kwame Despite is the man. He owns Peace Fm and UTV which are regarded as the best radio and television stations in Ghana and has knowledge in music production hence his success in broadcasting and ,the media business.

Ray Moni added “,even though he owns the best radio and Television stations in Ghana, he is very humble and down to earth. He is my inspiration and so I’m going to follow in his foot steps. In the next 3 years, I will be the next Kwame Despite mark it on the wall”,

Ray Moni advised that though making Money is good,the youth must stay away from using dubious ways of making money like “sakawa” but rather use hard work and perseverance to get the kind of money they want.