Engaging in premarital sex is disobedience to the commandments of God as Christians – uprising gospel musician Ama Nyaneba has responded swiftly to Selina Boateng.

Although Selina Boateng did not firmly endorsed the act, many still people still believed she erred by not condemning the sex before marriage.

Ama Nyaneba in an interview with www.fredericknoamesi.com revealed that when a Gospel musician like Selina Boateng with huge followers comes out to say a thing like that, it becomes a worrisome.

The ‘Meguanhw3fo’ singer who backed her response with a number of Bible scriptures insisted that Sex before marriage is disobedience to God’s word.

She quoted a verse from 1st Corinthians 6: 18

“Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body”

According to Ama Nyaneba, Christians must wake up to the task and preach the Gospel without any iota of doubts.

Other scriptures from Ama are; 1 Corinthians 7: 1-2, Galatians 5: 19, Colossians 3: 5, Hebrews 13: 4 and 1 Thessalonians 4: 3-4

﻿BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI