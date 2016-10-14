I Would Be A Great Man One Day -- Lennon Kweku Guy Guy

In Life we are all passionate about one thing in one way or the other. If there was ever a moment to follow your passion and do something that matters to you, that moment is now.

Taking a cue from his favourite quote ‘’dont know how my story would end but never in my book will it read and i gave up’’, Harbour City Radio & Celebrity Base Tv, radio and Television presenter, Scary Hauz Entertainment CEO, Lennon Kweku Guy Guy has opened up on how passionate he is to become a great personality someday.

According to him, despite enjoying what he currently loves doing now, i.e, radio & Television broadcasting and also CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment ( Artiste Promoting and Records), his long-time passion has been to enrol in a school, attain a master's in Presenting

As a teenager I had always imagined that someday I would simply be keen on how famous I would be, Lennon Kweku Guy Guy said in an exclusive interview.

He explained that after buying "so you want to be a Tv Presenter Book" by Kathyrn Wolfe, it completely changed his world since it had all the different kinds on how to be a Tv or Radio personality and Famous one could see you at that time with their full specifications.

He added that, “The book increased my vocabulary, I got to know technical details of various kind of Presenting, their type, how to speak, etc.”