Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 14 October 2016 11:41 CET

Obour To Bury Mum On October 23

By Daily Guide

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), will lay the remains of his late mother to rest on October 22.

The final funeral rites of the hiplife artiste's mother will take place in Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

The funeral, according to sources close to the MUSIGA president, is expected to be attended by some state officials, musicians and players in the creative arts industry.

There will be a musical concert in honour of the MUSIGA president's late mother in Juaso on Saturday, October 22.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the tribute concert include Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Samini, Tagoe Sisters, Tic Tac, Edem and E.L.

The late Christiana Addo, affectionately called Aunt Christie, died on Sunday, July 24 after battling with a liver disease in the United Kingdom. She is survived by Obour and three other siblings.

General News

"The Ex-soldier who always wants to command does not know when he can do away with his guts."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img