Obour To Bury Mum On October 23

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), will lay the remains of his late mother to rest on October 22.

The final funeral rites of the hiplife artiste's mother will take place in Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

The funeral, according to sources close to the MUSIGA president, is expected to be attended by some state officials, musicians and players in the creative arts industry.

There will be a musical concert in honour of the MUSIGA president's late mother in Juaso on Saturday, October 22.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the tribute concert include Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Samini, Tagoe Sisters, Tic Tac, Edem and E.L.

The late Christiana Addo, affectionately called Aunt Christie, died on Sunday, July 24 after battling with a liver disease in the United Kingdom. She is survived by Obour and three other siblings.