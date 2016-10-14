Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
14 October 2016

Ghanaians Urged To Vote For NPP

By Daily Guide
George William Dickson
George William Dickson

South Africa-based Ghanaian musician and former Central Regional Chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), George William Dickson, has called on Ghanaians living in South Africa to advise their families in Ghana to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December 7 election.

Speaking to a section of Ghanaians in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, Polokwane and Witbank all in South Africa, the celebrated musician urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP to improve the living standards of the people.

George Williams urged Ghanaians living in South Africa and other parts of the world to encourage their families in Ghana to vote for the NPP come December 7 election.

George Dickson, a very influential personality in South Africa, said it is only the NPP government that can save Ghana's economy from collapsing.

He was of the view that when NPP is voted into power, it would work tirelessly to improve the living standards of the people and musicians in general, as well as creating jobs for the people.

The musician added that when NPP is voted into power, it would transform the country and alleviate the plight of the vulnerable and the less-privileged.

