Kenpong Girl Rocks Glitz Fashion Week

Promising and pretty fashion designer Lokita Akua Dansua Essuman left the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday night shoulder high after displaying her unique collection of clothing line (Centric Styles) in the Glitz Africa Fashion Week in Accra.

Centric Styles is from the stables of the Kenpong Group of Companies.

Her team of elegant models paraded in her sleek range of clothes made of one of the finest fabrics.

And with the clothing line Centric Style, her collection which is predominantly gowns and dinner wears captured the attention of the many audience, including former world champion, Professor Azumah Nelson, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, KSM, among other dignitaries.

The emerging designer and president of Centric Styles described her high taste of fashion in a post-event interview as God-given, and has set the sky as her limit.

Centric Styles, one of the emerging companies from the Kenpong empire, has a short-term target of covering the four corners of the country and hit the sub-region in the coming years.

The founding president of Centric Styles, popularly referred to as Loki, has exclusively told NEWS-ONE that she and a team of designers have more up their sleeve to give the fashion world something to celebrate.

“We have not hit the market yet officially, but I can say the response has been very encouraging.

“We want to cover most parts of the country with our shops dotted all over. Five years from now, we want to capture the West African market,” Loki said.